Sarah Palin Hazed for Not Getting COVID Vaccination: ‘I Bet She Is Horse Dewormed’

Sarah Palin’s appearance on Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” had Twitter all abuzz Friday night and into Saturday when she proudly declared that she had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 because “I believe in silence.”

Those on social media didn’t buy that for one second.

“BREAKING: 57-year-old Sarah Palin announced she is not vaccinated. In response, Charles Darwin said ‘let’s see how this plays out,'” Nobel Peace Prize nominee Steve Hofstetter tweeted.

The former Alaska governor was a guest on Fox News’ hottest new show, where she, along with host Greg Gutfeld and fellow guest Drew Pinsky talked down about CNN host Don Lemon – even though they “like him” – when the topic in COVID vaccinations came up.

“I’m one of those white, common-sense conservatives and I believe in science, and I have not taken the shot,” she began. “The Fauci-ism of the day, back then, was if you’ve had COVID — I’ve had COVID,” she said raising her hand, “well then mother nature was creating an immunity. And even today they say you’re 27%more immune—”

Pinsky cut her off, correcting her that it’s “27 times,” referring to a study that found “natural immune protection” showed that previous COVID infections offered “considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant.”

On Sept. 9, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, “Evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID-19. One study showed that unvaccinated people who already had COVID-19 are more than 2 times as likely than fully vaccinated people to get COVID-19 again.”

Those on social media, of course, had a field day with her explanation of why she chose to go unvaccinated.

You can watch the exchange in the video below and read a few other comments by those who were in a mocking mood:

Lol science with Sarah Palin 😝 https://t.co/Kjk7REdKk5 — Sven Sundgaard (@svensundgaard) September 18, 2021

Literally NOTHING about Sarah Palin makes sense to me. So her saying she's not vaccinated BECAUSE she believes in the science….seems right. — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) September 18, 2021

BREAKING: 57 year-old Sarah Palin announced she is not vaccinated.



In response, Charles Darwin said "let's see how this plays out." — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) September 18, 2021

Sarah Palin isn't vaxxed, but I bet she is horse dewormed. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) September 18, 2021

I remember Sarah Palin back when she ran for Vice President and frankly I’m pretty sure there aren’t really any surprising depths to plumb here https://t.co/m4YNff4cTO — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) September 18, 2021