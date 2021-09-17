Sarah Palin Says ‘I Believe in Science’ but Admits She’s Still Unvaccinated

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin confirmed Thursday night that she is unvaccinated against COVID-19, but insisted she believes in science.

“I believe in the science and I have not taken the shot,” the former vice presidential candidate and reality television star told Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld on his late-night program.

She said she’d already had the virus and shared her belief that she had increased immunity as a result. Dr. Drew Pinsky, also a guest on “Gutfeld!” Thursday night, interjected to share more information about a recent Israeli study that showed previously infected people are less likely to contract the Delta variant.

Palin said she wants “to ask the questions” about the vaccine and referred to top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci when she discussed immunity. Fauci has encouraged previously infected people to get the vaccine, which, the CDC notes, has been shown to reduce the likelihood of previously infected people contracting COVID-19 again.

