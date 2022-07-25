“American Horror Story” star Sarah Paulson has signed on to star and executive produce a horror-thriller film called “Dust” at Searchlight Pictures.

Will Joines and Karrie Crouse are directing the film that hopes to begin production in late August.

Paulson joins “Dust” in place of Claire Foy, who was once attached back when Searchlight first acquired the project in 2020. The film follows a mother who, trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and haunted by her past, encounters a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family. Crouse wrote the script.

“Dust” will stream as a Hulu Original in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced.

Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin are producing, with Searchlight Production heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas oveseeing for the studio along with director of Development Zahra Phillips.

Paulson has previously worked with Searchlight on “12 Years a Slave” and “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” Her last film credit was “Run” for Hulu. More recently she starred in “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story” and “Mrs. America,” and she’ll soon begin production on “Clybourne Park,” an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize–winning play as directed by Pam MacKinnon. Paulson is also slated to star in Bad Robot’s series adaptation “Untamed” based on Glennon Doyle’s memoir.

