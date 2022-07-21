Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan are set to star in “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” at Searchlight Pictures, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film is an adaptation of a 2013 novel by Edward Kelsey Moore.

Tina Mabry, a producer on “Queen Sugar,” will direct the feature film adaptation of the book of the same name. She’ll work from a script written by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry.

The story follows three women in Plainview, Indiana who since the ’60s as high school pals have been dubbed “The Supremes” and have spent all their time at a diner called Earl’s as their home away from home. And though they’ve weathered much in their lives, each of the women now face their own personal struggles that puts their friendship at a crossroads.

Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen are producing “The Supremes” via their Temple Hill Entertainment banner. Production heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas will oversee the project for Searchlight, as will director of Production Zahra Phillips and creative executive Apolline Berty.

“Orange Is the New Black” star Aduba most recently starred in HBO’s revival of “In Treatment” and the FX miniseries “Mrs. America.” She also lent her voice to the animated “Lightyear” movie for Disney.

Ellis was Oscar-nominated for her work in last year’s “King Richard,” and she’ll next be seen in the musical remake of “The Color Purple.”

Lathan is making her directorial debut on a film called “On the Come Up,” which will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Aduba is represented by UTA, Management 360 and Schreck Rose Ellis represented by UTA and Lathan is represented by CAA.

Deadline first reported the news.