Sarah Paulson Holds Back Tears Reflecting on Diane Keaton’s Passing: ‘I’m Not Able to Talk About It’

Sarah Paulson said that while she’s still not ready to fully discuss losing her “very dear friend” Diane Keaton earlier this month, she emphasized on the red carpet for “All’s Fair” Thursday that the late actress “was even more spectacular” behind the scenes.

“She was a very dear friend of mine, so it’s not something I’m able to talk about yet,” the actress told Access Hollywood at the premiere of the new Hulu show. “I’m not able to talk about it. But all I can say, and I have been saying tonight, which is important to me to communicate, is that what you thought she was as a performer, she was even more spectacular as a human being.”

“I was the luckiest person in the world to have had her in my life the way that I did,” Paulson added, visibly holding back tears.

The pair met and developed a close personal relationship while working on 1999’s “The Other Sister,” where Keaton played Paulson’s onscreen mother.

Keaton’s family released a statement thanking everyone for their support after the actress passed away Oct. 11 at age 79. The family also revealed that Keaton died of pneumonia.

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11,” her family said in a statement to People.

Paulson is not the only friend and collaborator of the actress to share their love for her this. Collaborators Woody Allen, Nancy Meyers and many more also shared their touching tributes.

“As a filmmaker, I’ve lost a connection with an actress that one can only dream of,” Meyers said in an Instagram post. “We all search for that someone who really gets us, right? Well, with Diane, I believe we mutually had that. I always felt she really got me so writing for her made me better because I felt so secure in her hands. I knew how vulnerable she could be. And I knew how hilarious she could be, not only with dialogue (which she said word for word as written but managed to always make it sound improvised) but she could be funny sitting at a dinner table or just walking into a room.”

Keaton led a wide array of acclaimed films throughout her career. She won an Academy Award for her performance in Woody Allen’s Annie Hall and earned three additional Best Actress nominations — for 1981’s “Reds,” 1996’s “Marvin’s Room,” and 2003’s “Something’s Gotta Give.” She also starred in hit features like “The Godfather Part II,” “Looking for Mr. Goodbar,” “Manhattan,” “Baby Boom,” “Father of the Bride” and “The Family Stone.”