Sarah Sherman Felt Terrible That ‘White Lotus’ Star Aimee Lou Wood Found ‘SNL’ Sketch ‘Mean and Unfunny’

“Saturday Night Live” regular Sarah Sherman admitted she “felt terrible” when “The White Lotus” star Aimee Lou Wood was insulted by the show’s April sketch that mocked the actress’ distinctive teeth.

“I was excited to play her because she’s so iconic, her character is so iconic, and I f–king obviously never meant to hurt anyone’s feelings,” Sherman told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Tuesday. “Never in a million years did I get into comedy to make anyone upset. I feel terrible that anyone would feel bad.”

After the segment aired, Wood objected to Sherman’s portrayal of her somewhat ditzy character Chelsea, which included prosthetic teeth to mimic Wood’s natural smile.

“I did find the ‘SNL’ thing mean and unfunny,” Wood wrote on Instagram at the time. “[It’s] such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

The comedian told the outlet she’s now more “vigilant” about the impact she has on “Saturday Night Live.” “Sometimes you just don’t realize how it comes across, but you’re put in a position to be engaging with it all the time, because you are a part of a show that’s constantly interacting with culture and popular politics and popular whatever,” she explained.

Sherman, who has also done impressions of Season 2 “White Lotus” star Haley Lu Richardson, as well as Nancy Grace and Bernie Sanders, previously sent Wood an apology gift. “Thank you for the beautiful flowers,” the HBO actress wrote on a photo of the bouquet shared to her Instagram Story.

