Sarah Silverman Joins Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein Biopic ‘Maestro’

Sarah Silverman has joined the cast of the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro,” which will star and be directed by Bradley Cooper, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Silverman is playing Bernstein’s sister.

“Maestro” was originally set at Paramount, but Netflix took over with Martin Scorsese producing along with Steven Spielberg, who is producing via his Amblin Entertainment banner. Cooper is also producing via his Joint Effort banner as well as Kristie Macosko Krieger, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

“Maestro” tells the complex love story of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, a story that spans over 30 years – from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25 year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

Cooper also co-wrote the film and is starring in the film, the follow-up to his directorial debut “A Star Is Born.” “Spotlight” screenwriter Josh Singer co-wrote the script with Cooper.

Production is currently underway, and Netflix plans to give the movie a theatrical release as it has done with “The Irishman” and its other awards contenders.

Cooper obtained the rights from the Bernstein estate and has been working closely with Bernstein’s children, Jamie, Alexander and Nina for the past three years.

