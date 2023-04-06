Sarah Silverman will return to HBO for a new comedy special, the network announced Thursday.

The standup special, which is set for a May launch date, will feature new material filmed in front of a live audience at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts. Silverman will serve as an executive producer.

The project marks Silverman’s second comedy special for HBO, with her first hour-long project for the network, “Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles,” earning her a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, alongside nominations for an additional Primetime Emmy and a Writers Guild Award.

“We absolutely love working with Sarah,” Executive Vice President of HBO Programming Nina Rosenstein said in a statement. “She’s truly one of the all-time greats, and her new special is smart, bold, and as insanely funny as ever.”

Hailing from JAX Media, Jonathan Krisel will direct the special while Silverman, Amy Zvi, Jonathan Krisel, John Skidmore and Brooke Posch serve as executive producers.

“I love working with Nina at HBO,” Silverman said. “She’s a great support system and we trust each other. She’s got lips, that one.”

The comedian, actress, writer and producer is currently touring for her “Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips” tour and hosts “The Sarah Silverman Podcast,” which drops new episodes weekly. Alongside HBO, the comedian also released a Netflix standup special, “A Speck of Dust,” which brought in two Emmy nominations and a Grammy nomination, and recently wrapped filming for Netflix’s “Maestro.”

Silverman has previously guest hosted “The Daily Show,” hosted Hulu’s “I Love You, America” series and serves as a voice actor in several animated series, including “Bob’s Burgers.” Additionally, Silverman’s Off-Broadway musical adaptation of her 2010 memoir, titled “The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee,” had a sold-out run with the Atlantic Theatre Company in 2022.