‘Saturday Night Live,’ NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell to Be Honored at 2025 Peabody Awards

Veteran NBC News newswoman Andrea Mitchell and NBC’s late-night sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” will be honored at the 85th annual Peabody Awards ceremony, to be held June 1 in Beverly Hills, Calif., it was announced Tuesday.

Mitchell, who currently serves as NBC News’ chief Washington and chief foreign affairs correspondent, will receive the Peabody Career Achievement Award. Mitchell joins an elite list of past honorees, which include Mel Brooks, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Dan Rather, Cicely Tyson and Carol Burnett.

Mitchell has been with NBC News for nearly five decades, three of which as the chief foreign affairs correspondent. During her tenure at the news organization, she has covered eight White House administrations, a dozen presidential races, multiple wars and landmark global events. She previously won a Peabody Award for her coverage of the Texas abortion ban and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Television Academy at the news and documentary Emmy Awards in 2019.

“Saturday Night Live,” currently in its 50th season, will receive the Peabody Institutional Award. It joins programs such as “Star Trek,” “The Simpsons,” “60 Minutes,” “Fresh Air With Terry Gross” and “Sesame Street” as past recipients of the honor.

Winner of three Peabody Awards, along with 101 Emmys and six WGA Awards, “SNL” has remained a comedy and pop culture institution since its launch five decades ago under the tutelage of creator Lorne Michaels. The sketch series has produced memorable characters, from Roseanne Roseannadanna to Stefon, satirized politicians and presidents, and commented on headline-making news through “Weekend Update” segments.

“Andrea Mitchell has been setting the standard for news correspondents with unparalleled coverage of politics and foreign policy for more than three decades. She has quite literally traveled the globe to bring us stories that have shaped history,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody, in a statement.

“And ‘Saturday Night Live’ is a cultural touchstone that has kept audiences tuning in for five decades through its cutting-edge sketch comedy, pinpoint political satire, and always relevant musical guests,” Jones continued. “We are thrilled to recognize Mitchell and the ‘SNL’ community with these special Peabody honors.”

The Peabody Awards spotlight stories “that defend public interest, encourage empathy and expand our understanding of the world.” Recipients of the Peabody, which includes categories in entertainment, documentary and news, are chosen every year by a board of jurors through unanimous vote.

Nominees for the Peabody Awards will be announced April 15 and 17, with winners revealed May 1.

Stand-up comedian and documentary producer Roy Wood Jr. has been tapped to host the Peabody Awards ceremony.