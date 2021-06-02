MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski got into a bit of a lovers’ quarrel on air Wednesday and jokingly questioned whether they’ll need a “marriage counselor.”

The “Morning Joe” co-hosts, who wed in 2018, didn’t agree during a discussion of rising gun sales and murder rates.

When it came to the question of why murder rates are rising, Scarborough said, “People don’t want to know the answer. You can give them… they don’t want to know the answer when those crimes are going up. I’ve given the answer. They get really mad, so we won’t give them… You know why. You know why. We won’t answer it, though.”

“Oh, my god,” drawled Brzezinski, chastising her longtime co-anchor for “such an awkward ending to a block” while she sipped her Starbucks and the show’s other panelists urged the former GOP representative to say what he was thinking.

He obliged, starting, “Cops are back — ” before Brzezinski said, “Oh, come on.”

“See!” Scarborough said. “See what I said? See what I said? See what I said? Nobody wants to hear this: Cops are back on their heels. Good cops are back on their heels right now.”

Brzezinski maintained her gripe was that his comments weren’t right to end the discussion and she “did want to hear this — in context.” Scarborough looked for backup, saying, “I didn’t want to say this and you’re not letting me say it!”

The host plowed forward, insisting that it can be simultaneously true that policing in America needs reforms and “good cops” should be encouraged to “do their jobs.” Meanwhile, his wife made pained expressions into the camera.

“We’re back, baby!” declared co-host Willie Geist as the political tiff played out. Watch above, via MSNBC.