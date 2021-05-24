MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough weighed in on the increasing division in the Republican party Monday, saying it’s led to what is essentially a three-party split in American politics.

“You bring up a great point,” he told “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski during a discussion of Rep. Liz Cheney’s Axios interview from the weekend. “We have three parties in America now: We have the Republican party, we have the Democratic party and we have the Insurrectionist party. I think it’s really important for people in the media to recognize that and to listen to what Liz Cheney is saying.”

He noted that observers would be wise not to dismiss Cheney’s Republican ideals — like her support for voter identification laws — as being “just as bad” as other Republicans’ insistence on upholding former president Donald Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was somehow stolen.

Brzezinski previously noted, “The Republicans are turning the party into something it’s not. It is the Insurrectionist party, then there are real Republicans — and the question is how many will coalesce in that group — and the Democrats. And we need a real Republican party. What we don’t need in this country is an Insurrectionist party and there is no conversation to be had with an insurrectionist, with a party that doesn’t even want to believe in basic truths.”

Cheney, a longtime GOP stalwart and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was removed this month as chair of the House Republican Conference for taking a public stand against Trump and his lies about a “stolen” election.

Her weekend interview with Axios revealed that she still maintains the rest of her conservative beliefs, even if she’s not lining up behind the ousted single-term president who has become the party’s standard-bearer. That revelation surprised “resistance”-type Democrats who had begun holding her up in response to her refusal to kowtow to the Trump wing of the party, or the group known to “Morning Joe” as the “Insurrectionist party.”

