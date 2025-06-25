Scarlett Johansson Thinks Colin Jost Would Outlive Michael Che in Jurassic World: ‘He’s From Staten Island’ | Video

When it comes to man vs. dinosaurs, Scarlett Johansson is betting on her husband. While on “The Tonight Show,” the “Jurassic World Rebirth” star weighed in on which celebrities she thinks would survive a dino attack and who would become raptor food.

Jimmy Fallon closed out his game with his funniest choice: “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost or Michael Che.

“I’m only going to say Colin because he’s from Staten Island. He’s a tough guy,” Johansson said, laughing.

Fallon agreed with her, adding, “Colin, you are a tough guy. Good answers.”

The rest of Johansson’s picks were equally well thought out. Chris Hemsworth won over Chris Evans because Evans is from Boston and Hemsworth is from Australia — “In Australia, they have a lot of scary venomous snakes” — the A-lister reasoned. Meanwhile, Adam Driver won over Bill Murray not because of his age, but because Driver served as a Marine. Brie Larson and Florence Pugh proved to be a challenge, but Johansson ultimately went with Larson.

“I’ve watched Brie push a tire up a hill as part of her training. I’ve watched Florence make a great bruschetta, so …” Johansson said, her voice trailing off.

Play video

But the most difficult choice was between directors Sofia Coppola and Wes Anderson. “Oh no, these people are not meant for dinoland,” she said. “I would say Sofia because maybe she’s had some interactions with big, honcho type of people. She comes from that type of family. Wes, absolutely not. No way. He is eaten for sure.” Watch the full NBC interview above.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” hits theaters on July 2.