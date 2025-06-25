Daisy Edgar-Jones to Star in ‘Sense and Sensibility’ for Focus Features and Working Title

Daisy Edgar-Jones is the latest actress to join the legion of performers who have inhabited Jane Austen heroines, as the “Normal People” star is set to lead a new adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility” for Focus Features and Working Title, the studios announced Wednesday. Georgia Oakley, who is coming off a People’s Choice Award win at Venice for her feature debut “Blue Jean,” will direct the film from a screenplay by author Diana Reid.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films will produce alongside India Flint of November Pictures and Jo Wallett.

Originally published anonymously with the byline reading “By A Lady,” Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” established her as a literary force and follows sisters Elinor (Edgar-Jones) and Marianne Dashwood, opposites in their emotional approach, as they navigate love, loss and financial uncertainty amid the societal expectations of 18th century England.

The book has been adapted many times, but perhaps most famously was tackled by director Ang Lee and screenwriter/star Emma Thompson in 1995. Thompson played Elionor in that film adaptation alongside Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and the movie earned her an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Focus and Working Title have experience with acclaimed Austen adaptations — they were behind Joe Wright’s now-iconic 2005 “Pride and Prejudice” movie and 2020’s charming “Emma.”

Edgar-Jones first broke out alongside Paul Mescal in the Sally Rooney Hulu adaptation of “Normal People,” and most recently made the jump to blockbusters by starring in last year’s “Twisters” opposite Glen Powell.

Reid is the acclaimed author of multiple bestselling novels, including “Love & Virtue,” “Seeing Other People” and “Signs of Damage.”

