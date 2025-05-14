Scarlett Johansson Hasn’t Met Justin Baldoni — but Admits Blake Lively Feud Makes It ‘Weird Timing’ He Produced Her New Movie

Scarlett Johansson has not met Justin Baldoni, the co-founder of the production company Wayfarer Studios that’s producing her upcoming film “Eleanor the Great” but admits that the timing of she and Baldoni’s creative partnership is strange.

Johansson told Vanity Fair in an interview published Wednesday that she and Baldoni have not gotten the chance to meet due to his packed schedule filming “It Ends With Us,” the centerpiece of his ongoing legal battle with his costar Blake Lively. Nevertheless, Johansson said Wayfarer has been nothing but a helpful collaborator the entire time in the midst of Baldoni’s legal drama.

“They were super supportive throughout the process,” Johansson said of Baldoni’s company. “But yeah, such weird timing.”

Back in December 2024, Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni, claiming the filmmaker caused her “severe emotional distress” and coordinated a smear campaign against her after she came forward with her allegations. Baldoni hit back with a countersuit against Lively, Reynolds, their publicist and The New York Times for $400 million over what he called “falsified stories.” (He dropped his separate $250 million defamation lawsuit against the NYT, and instead amended the above counterclaim to include the paper.)

Johansson’s “Eleanor the Great,” her directorial debut, tells the story of a woman who unintentionally joins a Holocaust survivors’ group that plummets her into memories her friend told her about the experiences she endured in Nazi-occupied Poland. The film is set to make its premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the coming weeks.













