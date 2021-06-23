Scarlett Johansson to Produce ‘Tower of Terror’ Movie at Disney

“Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson is producing a “Tower of Terror” movie at Disney, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“Toy Story 4” director and “Inside Out” writer Josh Cooley is writing the screenplay. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

“Tower of Terror,” a popular elevator-drop ride at Disneyland initially based on Rod Serling’s anthology series “The Twilight Zone,” takes place at the fictional Hollywood Tower Hotel. First opened in 1994, the Tower of Terror ride was revamped in 2017 as a Marvel Studios attraction called “Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!”

The “Tower of Terror” movie, which has been in development since 2015, previously had a treatment by John August that centered on five people in a posh hotel who take an elevator and disappear after it’s hit by lightning. Previously, a 1997 TV movie based on the attraction starred Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst.

Johansson will produce “Tower of Terror” via her These Pictures banner alongside Jonathan Lia.

Johansson will next be seen in Marvel’s “Black Widow,” which will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9.

Set in the two-year span between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Widow” brings back Johansson’s Natasha for one last ride. The character, as you may recall from “Avengers: Endgame,” died to secure the Soul Stone to use against Thanos. “Black Widow” is directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson from a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. In addition to Johansson, it stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

