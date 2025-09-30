‘Schmigadoon!’ Sets Limited Broadway Run for April 2026 From Producer Lorne Michaels

The story of “Schmigadoon!” will continue on Broadway after a pitstop at The Kennedy Center.

“Oh, what a beautiful mornin’! We’re coming to Broadway April 2026 for a limited engagement,” the musical announced on Tuesday. “Your one-way tickets are waiting.”

“Schmigadoon!” on Broadway has set its opening night for April 20 at the Nederlander Theatre and will run through Sept. 6 next year.

“Saturday Night Live” icon Lorne Michaels produces based on the Universal Television and Apple TV+ series, with a score by Cinco Paul. Micah Frank, Caroline Maroney, Christine Schwarzman and Megan O’Keefe also produce through Broadway Video and No Guarantees Productions.

“’Schmigadoon!’ is a love letter to the Golden Age of movie musicals,” Michaels said in a Tuesday statement. “It’s a little bit nostalgic and a lot of fun. We’re very excited to bring it to Broadway.”

“New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other,” per the logline.

Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit and Alan Cumming starred in two seasons of the Apple TV+ musical comedy from 2021-2023.