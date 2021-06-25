‘Schmigadoon’ Trailer: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Get Trapped in a Musical (Video)

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for the upcoming musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!” on Friday.

The series stars “Saturday Night Live’s” Cecily Strong and “Key & Peele’s” Keegan Michael-Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who stumble onto a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They soon discover that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”

Co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, “Schmigadoon!” is described as a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, including the one that inspired the show’s title.

Among the show’s cast are Broadway heavyweights and TV veterans including Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada and guest star Martin Short. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the show’s original music.

Apple TV+ will debut the first two episodes of the six-episode season on Friday, July 16.

“Schmigadoon!” hails from Lorne Michael’s Broadway Video and Universal Television. Paul executive produces alongside director Barry Sonnenfeld and Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video. Strong is a producer, and Ken Daurio is a consulting producer and writer.