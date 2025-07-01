Scooter Braun to Exit CEO Role at HYBE America

Scooter Braun will exit his role as CEO of HYBE America, the company announced on Tuesday.

The executive will transition to the role of senior advisor to HYBE’s chairman and CEO Bang Si-Hyuk and will remain on the board of directors. Isaac Lee will replace Braun as CEO of HYBE America.

The company said the shift would allow Braun to “pursue other areas of strategic focus while remaining closely involved with HYBE’s long-term vision as one of the company’s largest individual shareholders.”

Braun initially gained prominence through his work managing artists such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, and many more.

His transition from full-time artist management began in June 2021, following HYBE’s strategic acquisition of his company, Ithaca Holdings.

Since then, Braun has been instrumental in connections between Western and Asian markets, overseeing HYBE’s growth in the U.S., including acquisitions, adding top-tier talent and executives and establishing the foundation for the company’s multi-label structure and IP-driven strategy within the Western market.

“Scooter has been an extraordinary partner, a visionary executive, and a true catalyst for cultural exchange,” Si-Hyuk said in a statement. “His contributions have been vital in establishing our ambitious presence in the U.S. market. I am deeply grateful for his leadership, his astute instincts, and his unwavering passion for artists. We wish him immense success in his exciting next chapter and look forward to continuing our partnership in executing HYBE’s global vision.”

Isaac Lee has been leading HYBE Latin America as chairman since November 2023.

In his new role as chairman and CEO of Hybe America, Lee will have oversight of BMLG in Nashville and QC Media Holdings in Atlanta as well as remaining as Chairman of HYBE’s Latin American

operations in Mexico, Miami, and Medellin.

“Being a part of HYBE and witnessing its remarkable growth has been one of the most inspiring chapters of my professional journey,” said Braun added. “Chairman Bang is a true visionary and a musical

genius. What he has built with HYBE is unparalleled. I am incredibly proud of our collective accomplishments and look forward to supporting Chairman Bang and CEO Jason Jaesang Lee in their

continued success as I step into what’s next.”