Scooter Braun Is Now Sole CEO of HYBE America, BTS’ Record Label

Scooter Braun is now the sole CEO of HYBE America, the South-Korean based production company, record label and talent agency and home of K-pop boy band BTS, TheWrap confirmed on Wednesday.

It’s not clear where that leaves former co-CEO Lenzo Yoon, who has been with the company, formerly known as Big Hit, since 2010. He was originally hired as the company’s head of strategic planning.

Yoon, a driving force in helping BTS become an international sensation, became Global CEO in May 2020. He took over as CEO of HYBE America in July 2021 after Big Hit founder Bang Si-Hyuk stepped down from the role. Bang is still the company’s chairman.

Yoon, Bang and Braun were jointly ranked at No. 18 on Billboard’s 2022 Global Power list.

Braun joined the board of HYBE in April 2021 after his investment company Ithaca Holdings merged with the company. He kept the title of CEO for HYBE’s American business. Among Ithaca’s holdings are media company SB Projects and celebrity clients including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber, as well as Big Machine Label Group.

Variety first reported the news.