Scott Bakula Cast as Patriarch Trying to Save His Ranch in NBC’s ‘Unbroken’ Pilot

Scott Bakula has been cast as the lead in the NBC drama pilot “Unbroken,” the network announced on Wednesday. He’ll play Ash Holleran, a retired saddle bronc rodeo champion who’s desperate to hold on to the California ranch that’s been in his family for generations and his winery and trail riding businesses.

The logline: “Three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo.”

The project is from Shaun Cassidy, who also produced “New Amsterdam” and “Blue Bloods” for NBC.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Shaun Cassidy and NBC,” Bakula said in a statement shared with TheWrap. “Shaun has created a rich and complicated world, led by a patriarch struggling to hold on to his family’s 100-year-old ranch while managing a variety of surprises. He wrote a great pilot script that touches on many relevant issues of today, yet has deep roots in Americana. It’s a character I haven’t played before and I can’t wait to get back in the saddle again.”

Bakula is best known for ’80s sci-fi cult favorite “Quantum Leap,” which is being revived at NBC with Raymond Lee set to star. With Bakula back at NBC, the chances of his time-jumping character Sam Beckett appearing on the new “Quantum Leap” go up exponentially. At least, we fervently hope so.

The “Unbroken” pilot costars Anna Wood, Amanda Payton, Delon de Metz, Oluniké Adeliyi and will be directed and executive-produced by Bronwen Hughes. Shaun Cassidy writes and executive produces for Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Bakula wrapped seven seasons on “NCIS: New Orleans” in 2021. He also starred in UPN’s “Star Trek: Enterprise,” and TNT’s “Men of a Certain Age.”

He is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson