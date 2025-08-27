Scott Detrow to Host ‘All Things Considered’ After Ari Shapiro Departs NPR

NPR’s Scott Detrow is set to replace Ari Shapiro as a host of “All Things Considered,” the National Public Radio announced on Wednesday.

Following Shapiro’s previously announced exit set for the end of September, Detrow will take over the mic to become a full-time weekday host of the radio show on Sept. 29.

“I’m mindful of just how important ‘All Things Considered’s legacy is for listeners, and I also know just how much I’ve loved working with the show’s team these past two years on weekends,” the newly promoted host said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring listeners the news five days a week now.”

“At this moment where we are all focusing on strengthening the entire public media network and working together more closely than ever before, I’m proud that I started out as an ATC host at a NPR Member station, and now will be doing that job nationally,” his statement continued.

Detrow has served as a weekend host on the radio show since May 2023. His new role comes after former host Shapiro’s announced exit. The host left the show on his own accord and said the decision was separate from budget cuts to the network at large.

His coverage of the first attempted assassination of President Trump earned a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News. Detrow will continue to host NPR’s daily news podcast “Consider This.”

The radio host joined NPR in 2015, covering the White House on the Washington desk. He co-hosted the “NPR Politics Podcast” for seven years. Detrow is a career public radio host, getting his start at local stations in Pennsylvania and California, WITF and KQED respectively.