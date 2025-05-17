Scott Jennings Defends Trump’s Confusion Over Responsibility to Uphold the Constitution | Video

CNN conservative commentatotr Scott Jennings launched a defense of Donald Trump after Bill Maher mocked the president for saying he doesn’t know if he has a responsibility to uphold the U.S. Constitution because “in the same breath” the president added, “On this case we have the best lawyers and we’re going to abide by what the Supreme Court said.”

The conversation came up during a panel featuring Jennings and Peter Hamby. Maher pointed out that the founding fathers “knew the difference between the word person and the word citizen. It says no “person” when drafting the 14th and 15th Amendments.

The 14th Amendment grants citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States,” does not allow states to “make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States,” and denies states the ability to “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

The 15th Amendment grants the right to vote regardless of “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

Maher told Jennings and Hamby he doesn’t believe Republicans “want to live in a country where a guy just goes… ‘You know, you’re a bad dude. You go to the torture chamber.’”

“Well, that’s not the country they live in. They live in a country where this guy had been to immigration court repeatedly. But the Venezuelans… He had a deportation … but the Venezuela … ” Jennings answered before Hamby interjected, “But the Venezuelans they’re talking about in this case, the Supreme Court spoke on today. Trump wants to send them to El Salvador. They’re not from El Salvador.”

After Trump was asked by “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker if he believes he has a duty to upload the Constitution, Maher chimed in, “his answer was, I don’t know, I’m not a lawyer.”

“Wait, wait, wait. He in the same, but in the, but the same breath he said ‘On this case we have the best lawyers and we’re going to abide by what the Supreme Court said,’” Jennings insisted. “That was what his full statement was. These people, these gang members, are not coming here to be productive. Americans they are coming here to rape pillage murder steal and wreak havoc on communities the president was elected to fix it.”

Watch the exchange between Maher, Jennings, and Hamby in the video above.