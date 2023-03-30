The “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” cast is reuniting once more, this time for an anime series at Netflix.

Bryan Lee O’Malley, the author and artist of the “Scott Pilgrim” graphic novel series, and BenDavid Grabinski (“Are You Afraid of the Dark?”) will serve as executive producers/writers/showrunners, while Edgar Wright – co-writer/director/producer of the cult favorite 2010 film adaptation – serves as executive producer. Award-winning animation house Science SARU serves as animation studio with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora.

“We’re getting the band back together! Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman and Wong. A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn’t ask for a better team for this adventure,” said Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Executive Producer Edgar Wright added, “One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now… Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

Wright’s statement is tantalizing, as this does not appear to be simply a new adaptation of “Scott Pilgrim” but some sort of continuation or sequel to the original story.

Most of the cast previously reunited for a 10th anniversary table read of the script.

“It’s official: we’ve been obsessed with Scott Pilgrim! This series has been a wild ride, full of fresh and thrilling experiences for everyone at Science SARU. Working with such amazing artists and animators under the visionary leadership of director Abel Gongora has been an absolute dream come true,” said executive producer Eunyoung Choi. “Our team is over the moon about bringing the Scott Pilgrim world to life. We can hardly contain our excitement – this is going to be epic!”

The returning voice cast is as follows, with additional cast to be announced: