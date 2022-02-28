The call will most assuredly be coming from inside the house starting tomorrow, as “Scream” will be available to purchase on Digital starting on March 1.

Paramount Home Entertainment announced on Monday that the fifth “Scream” film, which was released exclusively in theaters on Jan. 14, will be available to purchase on Digital starting March 1 and is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 5, all with a bevy of bonus content that goes inside the making of the new movie.

The new “Scream” film brings back original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette alongside newcomers like Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid and Marley Shelton for an all-new story from the directing team of Radio Silence, who recently helmed the delightfully violent whodunit “Ready or Not.”

The bonus content for the home video release includes a full filmmaker commentary, a featurette focusing on the legacy characters as Campbell, Cox and Arquette discuss why they came back for a fifth film, a featurette on the new characters featured in the film and another featurette honoring original “Scream” director Wes Craven who died in 2015. Also included in the bonus content is a collection of deleted scenes.

The film is also likely due to be available to stream on Paramount+ at some point in the near future, but Paramount Pictures has not revealed when that date may be.

Here’s the full rundown of bonus features, which are included on the Digital and physical releases:

Filmmaker Commentary —The directors, writers and filmmakers reveal the unwritten rules for surviving this genre-busting horror movie.

—The directors, writers and filmmakers reveal the unwritten rules for surviving this genre-busting horror movie. Bloodlines —Catch up with Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette for a deep dive into their characters and why they came back for a fresh stab at their favorite horror franchise.

—Catch up with Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette for a deep dive into their characters and why they came back for a fresh stab at their favorite horror franchise. New Blood —Meet the new generation of Woodsboro victims and potential killers!

—Meet the new generation of Woodsboro victims and potential killers! In the Shadow of the Master —The cast honor movie maestro Wes Craven and look back on his incredible legacy as the director who redefined horror.

—The cast honor movie maestro Wes Craven and look back on his incredible legacy as the director who redefined horror. Deleted Scenes—Look out! They’re back from the dead: see the scenes slashed from the movie.

The official synopsis for “Scream” 2022 is as follows:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a terrifying new killer resurrects the Ghostface mask. As the deaths mount, Woodsboro’s new targets must seek help from the survivors of the original Ghostface attacks. Now, only Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), former sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) can find a way to stop the killer when everyone is a suspect. The film also stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, and Marley Shelton.