This new “Scream,” which is technically the fifth entry in the franchise but still just called “Scream,” sees both legacy characters (like Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and the “Scream” queen herself Neve Campbell) and new characters (played by the likes of Melissa Barrera, Mikey Madison, Jack Quaid and Jasmin Savoy Brown) threatened by a new killer wearing the iconic Ghostface mask.

But don’t worry, it’s not all fountains of gore and tentatively answered phone calls. There’s plenty of fun to be had as well, with a cunning mix of commentary and thrills. It’s with that, that we present: every movie referenced in the new “Scream,” with light, semi-spoiler commentary. Obviously the references to the original films and the in-universe “Stab” series are left out.

“The Babadook”

“It Follows”

“Hereditary”

“The Witch”

These are all referenced in the opening sequence as part of a bit about “elevated horror,” the eye-rolling term given to more serious-minded independent horror films, many of them released by A24. Jenna Ortega pleads with the killer that she isn’t really into mainstream horror movies; she’s more into elevated fare.

“Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding), one of the new kids on the block, compares his biceps to the characters from the “Fast and the Furious” spin-off movie.

“Halloween”

“Friday the 13th”

Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid), beleaguered boyfriend of main character Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) references both slasher stables as he grapples with her difficult past and the legacy of Woodsboro.

“The Skull”

“Vertigo”

“Psycho”

“The Blob”

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers”

These classic genre film posters are hung on the wall of the Meeks-Martin household, next to the memorial home entertainment system in honor of our fallen nerd hero Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy). There’s also a bonus moment for “Psycho” when someone mentions the Hitchcock classic and we get a hard cut to a scene from the famous shower sequence.

“Knives Out”

Referenced in relationship to Rian Johnson directing a highly controversial “Stab” sequel.

“Halloween” (2018)

“Terminator: Dark Fate”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Star Wars” (new trilogy)

“Jurassic World”

These are referenced in a monologue about how “re-quels” or “legacy sequels” must maintain characters from the original in order to properly work …

“Child’s Play”

“Black Christmas”

… Unlike these movies, cited as being straight-up remakes that don’t work, because they disregard the tenants and performers from the original films.

“Halloween II” (1981)/”Halloween Kills”

This is more of a spiritual reference, but both of these franchise sequels take place largely in a hospital, just like this new “Scream.”

“Get Out” and “Us”

Everyone is in agreement, both purists and fans of elevated horror alike: Jordan Peele rules.