Magnolia’s Genre Arm Magnet Acquires ‘Scream and Cry’ Horror Review Show | Exclusive

Ready to “Scream and Cry?”

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired global rights to “Scream and Cry Horror Movie Review,” with an initial rollout on Magnolia Selects and its genre channel, Monsters & Nightmares, from Scream and Cry, LLC. The first eight episodes will launch on Sept. 25 on both, with an additional four episodes of the season coming later this fall.

According to the official synopsis, the show “follows a goth girl, Scream (Mimi Torres), and a possessed puppet rat, Cry (voiced by E.G. Daily) as they battle demons and review horror movies in their chamber basement. The campy horror-comedy review show chronicles the devilish stories of both Scream and Cry while discussing the very best in horror from the Magnolia Pictures catalog alongside a revolving cast of characters, including Juliet Landau, Thom Pinto, Bill Prokopow and Donte Paris.”

The show is a deliberate throwback to the days when regional television stations would have a late-night horror movie host with a punny name – sometimes accompanied by an inhuman sidekick – who would watch movies and talk about them during breaks and before commercials. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, Svengoolie, Vampira and Zacherley are some of the most famous examples, with Joe Bob Briggs still doing it on Shudder (at the tender age of 72).

Among the films being reviewed in the first season of “Scream and Cry” are Magnet favorites like “Censor,” “Kiss of the Damned,” “Splinter,” “The Sacrament” and “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil.”

Play video

“We’re thrilled to be bolstering our offerings on both Magnolia Selects and our Monsters & Nightmares genre channel with exciting, original content,” Randy Wells, Chief Revenue Officer and President of Home Entertainment for Magnolia Pictures said in a Tuesday statement. “‘Scream and Cry’ perfectly fits into our pedigree of genre content and is an exciting step forward for further exclusive content on our streaming platforms.”

“‘Scream and Cry’ is truly a passion project for us and being able to take our unique vision to an even broader audience, is a dream come true” co-creator and producer/writer Heidi Holicker added. “We hope audiences have a bloody good time with our motley crew of characters and are able to revel in their deep knowledge and appreciation of the horror genre.”

“Our vision for “Scream and Cry” was to create a campy and informative show that not only honors horror, but celebrates the fun that is also intrinsic to the genre,” fellow co-creator and producer/director/writer Reed Shelly echoed.