Screen Actors Guild Awards Set March 2026 Air Date

Awards season may have only just wrapped up, but SAG-AFTRA is already looking ahead to next year. The guild announced Tuesday that the 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Sunday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Just as it has the past two years, the awards show will stream live on Netflix.

The 2026 ceremony will mark the 32nd Annual SAG Awards and it will air a little later than the 2025 edition of the show, which streamed on Netflix on Feb. 23. During this year’s show, which were hosted by Kristen Bell and held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Jane Fonda was presented with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

The submission window for nomination consideration for the 2026 SAG Awards will officially open on Monday, Aug. 25. It will close on Monday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. PT, and the nomination voting period will last Dec. 15-Jan. 4, 2026.

Nominations for the 32nd Annual SAG Awards will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. The final voting period will then run from Wednesday, Jan. 14 through Friday, Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. PT.

The 2025 SAG Awards saw future Oscar winners Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña take home awards for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

The 2025 SAG Awards, however, diverged from this year’s Oscars in its leading categories. Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore won SAG’s top individual prizes in February for their respective performances in “A Complete Unknown” and “The Substance.” Chalamet later lost Best Actor to Adrien Brody at the 2025 Academy Awards, and Mikey Madison won the Best Actress Oscar over Moore.

It was “Conclave,” meanwhile, that took home the Outstanding Performance by a Cast prize at this year’s SAG Awards.