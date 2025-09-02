Judy Reyes Returns for ‘Scrubs’ Reboot

Judy Reyes, the actor known for portraying Carla in “Scrubs,” will return for ABC’s reboot of the comedy, TheWrap has learned. Reyes joins the new series in a special recurring guest star role and will remain a series regular on “High Potential.”

Throughout its eight seasons, Reyes portrayed Carla Espinosa, the head nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital. Known for her big heart and no-nonsense attitude, Carla was often a mother figure to JD (Zach Braff), Elliot’s (Sarah Chalke) best friend and Turk’s (Donald Faison) eventual wife.

The reboot was given a straight-to-series order in July and is set to be released during the 2025-26 TV season. Series stars Braff, Faison and Chalke will all be returning to star in their original roles. All three also executive produce.

“JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time — medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time,” a logline for the series reads. The upcoming comedy will return to Sacred Heart and promises to have several surprises along the way.

The series will be showrun by Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra, who also serve as executive producers. Both worked on the original version of “Scrubs,” with Hobert also executive producing “Community,” “The Middle” and “The Really Loud House” and Batra co-executive producing “Sunnyside” and “Duncanville.” He also served as a consulting producer for “A.P. Bio.” Bill Lawrence, who created “Scrubs,” is attached as an executive producer. Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also EP.

The new “Scrubs” will join ABC’s slate of comedies this season, which also includes “Shifting Gears” and “Abbott Elementary.”