John C. McGinley to Reprise ‘Scrubs’ Role in ABC Reboot

John C. McGinley will appear in “Scrubs” once again.

McGinley, who starred as Dr. Perry Cox in the original series, will reprise his role in the upcoming ABC reboot of the comedy series in a recurring guest star role. McGinley joins the growing roster of original “Scrubs” stars appearing in the new iteration, which also includes Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison and Judy Reyes.

Braff, Faison and Chalke star in the new series while Reyes, like McGinley, also reprises her role as Carla Espinosa, in a recurring guest star role.

The new “Scrubs” series will follow JD (Braff) and Turk (Faison) as the duo scrub in together for the first time in a long time. “Medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time,” the official logline reads. “Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as showrunners and executive producers for “Scrubs” alongside creator Bill Lawrence, who EPs for Doozer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Braff, Faison and Chalke also executive produce the series, which hails from 20th Television.

In the original “Scrubs,” McGinley’s Dr. Cox was an attending physician who eventually became the chief of medicine at Sacred Heart Hospital, before transitioning to work as a university professor by the end of the show.

The “Scrubs” reboot marks the fourth project that McGinley has collaborated on with Lawrence, with McGinley also appearing in “Ground Floor,” which was created by Lawrence and Greg Malins, as well as HBO’s Untitled Steve Carell project, which is produced by Lawrence, Ingold and Katzer.

In the new series, which centers on an author’s (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter, McGinley plays Walter Mann, the President of the University.

McGinley is repped by UTA and attorney Gregg Gellman at Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman.