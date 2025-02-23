At Spirit Awards, Sean Baker Calls on ‘Unsustainable’ Indie Film System to Change

“Anora” director Sean Baker implored the independent film system to change during a powerful speech at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon while accepting the Best Director honor.

The filmmaker, who has built his career on modestly-budgeted independent features like “Take Out,” “The Florida Project” and “Tangerine,” spoke about the state of the struggling indie film industry.

“Anora,” which collected three awards at the Indie Spirits, including Best Feature and Best Lead Performance for Mikey Madison, was made for just $6 million.

“Indie film is struggling right now, more than ever,” Baker said as he took the stage to accept the award. “Gone are the days of DVD sales that allowed for greater risk to be taken on challenging films. That revenue stream is gone, and the only way to see significant backend is to have a box office hit with profits that far exceed what any of our films will ever see — unless you are Damien Leone and strike gold with a franchise like ‘Terrifier.’ But as we all know, that’s an extreme rarity.”

He detailed the time and effort it often takes to get a micro-budget film made, often leaving little to room for other revenue streams for filmmakers to fall back on to survive.

“For me, and I think for many of my peers, the average number of years dedicated to making a film is around three… If you are a writer [or] director trying to break in right now, there’s a good chance you’re making a film for free or making next to nothing on production or sale,” Baker said. “How do you support yourself with little or no income for three years?”

Baker broke down the harsh financial reality behind independent filmmaking.

“Let’s say you’re lucky enough to be with the guild. Take the DGA and WGA minimums and then divide them by three, take out taxes and possibly percentages that you owe you agents, managers and lawyers, and what are you left with? It’s just simply not enough to get by on today’s world,” he continued, “especially if one is trying to support a family. I personally do not have children, but I know for a fact that if I did, I would not be able to make the movies that I made.”

“Why am I talking about this today? Because I’m an indie film lifer, and I know that there are other indie film lifers in this room, those who don’t see indie films as calling cards, those who don’t make these films to land a series or a studio film,” Baker said.

“Some of us want to make personal films that are intended for theatrical release with subject matter that would never be greenlit by the big studios. We want complete artistic freedom and the freedom to cast who is right for the role, not who [we’re] forced to cast, considering box office value or how many followers they have on social media.”

The Oscar-nominated director said the current indie film system as it exists “has to change because this is simply unsustainable.”

“We are creating product that creates jobs and revenue for the entire industry. We shouldn’t be barely getting by,” Baker said. “Creatives that are involved with projects that span years have to begin getting higher, much higher upfront fees and because backend simply can’t be relied upon any longer. We have to demand that. If not, indie films will simply become calling card films. And I know that’s not what I signed up for.”

“So let’s demand what we’re worth,” he said, closing out his speech. “I know that if you’re in this room, you’ve proven that you’re worth it, so let’s not undervalue ourselves any longer and we can work together. It can be filmmakers, working with agencies, working with financiers, film sales, companies and distributors, to make indie film sustainable for creatives and keep indie film alive. This is for the indie film lifers, who are holding on and fighting the good fight.”

It’s a concern that Baker has spoken out about in recent months amid “Anora’s” road to the Academy Awards. He told TheWrap that the independent film industry is in a tough spot and that “it’s never gotten easier” to work in it.

“With inflation and everything, it costs more to make these little indies. Now, if you go completely guerrilla, you can still make your film for nothing. That actually is easier these days because of the tools like the iPhone and the fact that you can edit at home,” Baker said. “But then you can’t afford stars. It’s very complicated, plus the streaming services have really changed things. There’s a lot more content now and a lot of competition.”

“I feel for up-and-coming filmmakers who have to deal with this new world,” he continued. “I feel like I got my foot in the door just as it was slamming shut — just in time, you know? And I’ve been able to keep doing it because I got established as a director who doesn’t work with stars and whose subject matter might not be mainstream-friendly. But I can’t imagine having to break in and do what I’m doing now.”