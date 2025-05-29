Former Diddy Personal Assistant Says Rap Mogul Sexually and Physically Assaulted Her: ‘It Was Toxic’

A former personal assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs, identified only by the pseudonym Mia, testified on Thursday that the rap mogul physically and sexually assaulted her and that his treatment of her depended on his mood, but that he was frequently “toxic” and “chaotic,” the Associated Press reported.

The court has allowed a number of witnesses in the case to testify under pseudonyms to ensure their privacy and safety.

“It was chaotic. It was toxic,” Mia, who-founded Revolt Films studio with Combs, said. “It could be exciting. The highs were really high and the lows were really low.” Combs sold his stake in the company in March 2024.

She tearfully recalled being sexually and physically assaulted by Combs, including incidents where he threw her into a swimming pool, dumped a bucket of ice on her head and slammed her arm into a door. She also stated that he forced her to perform oral sex on him and would come into her bedroom expecting intercourse.

The rapper let her stay at his guest houses across the country, but told her she was not allowed to leave without his permission and could not even lock the doors.

Mia said she worked with Combs from 2009 to 2017 and, as previous witnesses have done, referred to him as “Puff,” his stage name at the time. She also testified that she was not allowed to rest for as much as five days at a time and started relying on her ADHD medication, the stimulant Adderall, as a sleep substitute.

She described the atmosphere around Combs as tense because his mood could “change in a split second” from “happy to chaotic.”

She also described a 2013 incident where she jumped on his back to stop a brutal assault on his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and her stylist, Deonte Nash. Cassie’s account of the abuse she endured from Combs has been corroborated from numerous witnesses, including Nash, who also testified to the alleged 2013 assault.

According to the AP, Mia did not appear to make eye contact with Combs throughout her testimony.

Combs has insisted that all of his sexual encounters were consensual, although he did admit to assaulting Cassie in an incident caught on a hotel camera. That headline-making attack, however, is not part of this case.