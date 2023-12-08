Sean Gunn is set to play DC villain Maxwell Lord in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s upcoming reboot of the DC Universe, TheWrap has learned. Gunn previously played Kraglin in Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” films for Marvel Studios.

Pedro Pascal previously played Lord in “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Maxwell Lord first appeared in Justice League #1 (May 1987) and was created by Keith Giffen, J. M. DeMatteis, and Kevin Maguire.

Maxwell Lord is a ruthless and cunning business mogul who rules his multinational megacorporation with an iron fist. Once an ethical entrepreneur looking to better mankind through technological progress, Lord grew increasingly power-hungry and paranoid over the years. He became obsessed with metahumans, seeking ways to control them and leverage their abilities for his own designs.

Max is always calm and calculating, yet fiercely aggressive when challenged. His charming and handsome exterior masks a sociopath willing to crush anyone in his path. He views metahumans not as people, but weapons to wield control over society for his vision of the future. Ultimately, Lord yearns to reign over all as the hidden puppet master twisting events to his will through deception, blackmail and mental domination.

Gunn and Safran are building out their reboot of the DC universe, which officially launches with the animated series “Creature Commandos” and then the Gunn-directed “Superman: Legacy” in Summer 2025.