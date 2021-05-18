Sean Hannity and Lindsey Graham Agree Israel Should Keep Bombing Gaza (Video)

At least 61 children in the Gaza Strip have been killed by Isreali airstrikes over the past week, but the conservative cry to #SaveTheChildren doesn’t seem to apply to Palestinian kids. Fox News host Sean Hannity and Republican senator Lindsey Graham agreed on Hannity’s Fox show Tuesday night that Israel should keep doing what they’re doing.

On Monday, a single Israeli strike killed 42 people, including ten children. On Saturday, Israeli forces bombed a refugee camp, killing eight more kids.

“Two things I’m certain of,” Graham told Hannity. “Hamas would kill if Every Israeli if they could. The only reason they’re not is because Israel can defend itself. And Israel could kill tens of thousands of Palestinians if they wanted to — they don’t. They want to live in peace. They want to live in security.

“So to my Democratic colleagues who are pushing Israel to stop attacking Hamas, degrading Hamas, you’re wrong. Israel, if you’re listening, do what you need to do to protect yourself. This war needs to continue. You continue it. we have your back.”

Hannity then jumped in, expressing his enthusiastic support for Israel’s attacks on Gaza that have killed so many adult civilians and children, and which saw Israeli forces destroy a skyscraper that housed several media organizations, including the Associated Press.

“Don’t stop until you get every Hamas terrorist you can. And yes, they take great they take great concern in protecting innocent life,” Hannity claimed, not acknowledging how many children Israeli bombs have killed.

And then he suggested Israel shouldn’t even worry about dead civilians in Gaza, citing the IDF’s claims that they’re always aiming at the bad guys.

“But Hamas, they fire the missiles from, oh, schools and hospitals. And if anyone dies, innocent people, collateral damages as we say, that would be on them.”

Last month, before the current conflict began, the Human Rights Watch declared that Israel fits the description of an apartheid state, featuring “entrenched discriminatory rule over Palestinians.”

“Israeli authorities methodically privilege Jewish Israelis and discriminate against Palestinians. Laws, policies, and statements by leading Israeli officials make plain that the objective of maintaining Jewish Israeli control over demographics, political power, and land has long guided government policy,” the report declared.