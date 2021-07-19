Sean Hannity Basically Begs His Viewers to Get Vaccinated (Video)

Sean Hannity urged his viewers on Fox News Monday night to “please take COVID seriously” and essentially begged them to get vaccinated against the virus — though he framed vaccination as a matter of personal decision-making rather than public health.

“Just like we’ve been saying, please take COVID seriously. I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor, your doctors, medical professionals. YOU trust based on your unique medical history, your current medical condition,” Hannity said.

He went on: “And you and your doctor make a very important decision for your own safety. Take it seriously. You also have a right to medical privacy, doctor-patient confidentiality is also important. And it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination.”

Hannity’s remarks come on the same day two other Fox News personalities urged viewers to get vaccinated, remarks that come in stark contrast to several prominent Fox personalities, most famously Tucker Carlson. Carlson has frequently expressed views on his show that critics say amplifies lies and conspiracy theories. He still has refused to say if he’s been vaccinated, responding to such questions with the non-sequitur that such questions violate his privacy.

Watch the video of Hannity at the top.