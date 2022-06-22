While filling in for Jimmy Kimmel, guest host Sean Hayes of “Will & Grace” fame wasted no time making bold declarations following Tuesday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing. He first took aim at the committee’s Republican vice-chair, Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

“Here’s my big takeaway — the person with the biggest balls in the Republican party is Liz Cheney,” he said to cheers from the crowd. Cheney is one of two Republicans and seven Democrats that comprise the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Throughout the hearings, she has condemned the Capitol riots and the political figures who continue to defend them, saying, “To my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

Hayes then turned his sights on former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump loyalist Rudy Giuliani over the latter’s bizarre alleged election claims that came to light during the hearing. In a conversation with Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Giuliani — who spearheaded Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results — may have conceded that there was no actual evidence to support Republican claims of voter fraud.

“We’ve got lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence,” Bowers said Giuliani told him prior to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bowers went on to say that those who were present for Giuliani’s revelation “kind of laughed about it.”

Hayes used Giuliani’s reasoning to formulate his own NSFW hypothesis about the former NYC politician: “So as long as we’re presenting theories without evidence, I have a theory about Rudy Giuliani that the reason he smokes cigars is because he’s trying to break his habit of chewing on dildos. I don’t have any evidence,” he said.

The next congressional hearing on the Jan. 6 riots is scheduled for Thursday.