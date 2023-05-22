Sean Penn will star in the Ukranian war movie “War Through the Eyes of Animals,” TheWrap has confirmed. The picture, due for release in late 2023 or early 2024, is part of a nine-part anthology that will be helmed by nine Ukrainian filmmakers concerning the ongoing conflict against Russia. This offering will show the war through the perspective of animals caught in the crossfire.

Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi, who directed “The Tribe” in 2014, will direct the ninth and final segment. “War Through the Eyes of Animals” will star Penn as an American sound engineer who witness the outbreak of war when Russian forces invade on February 24, 2022. Filming will take place in Ukraine and Los Angeles this summer.

Anthology Film “War through the eyes of Animals” trailer

The two-time Best Actor Oscar winner (for “Mystic River” in 2004 and “Milk” in 2009) was shooting a comical documentary about actor-turned-Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky when are broke out, turning the eventual film into a more serious piece about wartime leadership. He has regularly called on Western governments to provide more assistance and military support for Ukraine.

“War Through the Eyes of Animals” will be produced by SOTA Cinema Group and Kleos Art, with Oleg Kokhan and Oleksiy Makukhin serving as producers.