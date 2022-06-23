Sean Penn Has a Front-Row Seat at Jan. 6 Hearings: ‘I’m Just Here to Observe’

Sean Penn had a front-row seat for Thursday’s episode of the Jan. 6 Special Committee, but assured the world that he had no part in the drama unfolding in Washington.
“I’m just here to observe — just another citizen,” Penn, seated in front of the press, told a CNN reporter. “I think we all saw what happened on January 6 and now we’re looking to see if justice comes on the other side of it.”
Penn was seated with Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, retired Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and Capitol Police Officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, according to Getty Images.
A political provocateur and human rights activist all his career, Penn has a way of popping up where you least expect him – like in Haiti, war-torn Ukraine, or on “Hannity.”
