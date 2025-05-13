Sean Penn says he would without a doubt work with Woody Allen again, whose adoptive daughter accused him of sexual molestation, as he sees the filmmaker as innocent given the fact that he has not been “proven guilty.”

“I just think that whatever is the worst of people’s suspicions about him, just check them with the facts separate from the [#MeToo] movement and all those who benefited from that,” Penn said during an appearance Tuesday on “The Louis Theroux Podcast,” adding that he loves his 1999 film with Allen, “Sweet and Lowdown,” which earned him an Oscar nomination.

“Let’s just take a second is all I’m saying. I see he is not proven guilty, so I take him as innocent. I would work with him in a heartbeat,” Penn continued.

Earlier in the conversation, he said he does not have all the facts nor does he know everyone involved well enough to state who is actually at fault.

“Do I think he has a bad rep?” Penn questioned. “Look, with these things … I don’t know anyone well enough to say 100% this didn’t happen or that didn’t happen or something. God forbid you’re wrong and there is a victim involved, right? I have not read everything, but the stories are mostly told by people who I would not trust with a dime. It seems so heavily weighted in that way.”

Host Louis Theroux chimed in by mentioning that Allen’s adoptive children, Dylan and Ronan Farrow, are the alleged witnesses and victims who have come forward with the claims.

“I am not aware of any clinical psychologist or psychiatrist or anyone I ever heard talk about the subject of pedophilia that in 80 years of life it only happens once. I am not aware of that,” Penn responded. “When people try to associate his much younger girlfriends, right or wrong is not the conversation here … Post-puberty consensual stuff is a different conversation.”

Allen’s most recent film was his romantic thriller “Coup de Chance,” which was released in April 2023.

You can listen to the full "Louis Theroux" podcast episode here.




