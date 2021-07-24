Season 2 of 'Walking Dead: World Beyond' Gets Premiere Date, First Look (Video)

"Walking Dead: World Beyond" is proving to be a key piece of the expanding "Walking Dead" universe, thanks to the focus that the spinoff has put on the mysterious Civic Republic, which has only appeared on the fringes of the other shows in the franchise. And now we know when we'll get to see more of Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope's (Alexa Mansour) struggle to try to free their dad from the CRM's clutches: October 3 on AMC, and earlier for AMC+ subscribers.

The news came out of the "World Beyond" panel during Comic-Con@Home, where we also got our first look at the new season. "Walking Dead" universe boss Scott M. Gimple also said the premiere will be followed by an episode of "Talking Dead," which is usually reserved for the main series. "Fear the Walking Dead" will also get a "Talking Dead" episode after its Season 7 premiere.

In the clip we saw, Iris ( receives the heartbreaking news that the Campus Colony at the University of Nebraska, her and her sister's home for most of the zombie apocalypse, has been destroyed. You can watch it below.

That October 3 premiere for "World Beyond" means that the season will run concurrently with the first chunk of "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 7. That spinoff will have its season premiere on October 17 -- and it'll bring with it a character with an important connection to "World Beyond."

As has been the case for a while now, each episode of all the various "Walking Dead" series will arrive first on the AMC+ streaming service. AMC has not revealed how early each episode will show up there, but the norm has been a week early for the premiere episode, with each subsequent episode dropping the Thursday before it aired on AMC. These new "Walking Dead" seasons will probably follow a similar pattern.

You can watch the full "Walking Dead: World Beyond" panel from Comic-Con@Home 2021 here.