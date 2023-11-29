Sebastian Stan will portray a young business tycoon inspired by Donald Trump in “The Apprentice” alongside Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova. Ali Abbasi, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed “Holy Spider,” is directing the film that has now commenced production.

The film, which began production this week, is billed as “an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger-than-life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.”

Gabriel Sherman, who wrote the Roger Aisles book “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” wrote the screenplay for the film. Sherman’s book, along with related New York Magazine articles, served as inspiration for Showtime’s miniseries “The Loudest Voice” which starred Russell Crowe as the Fox News CEO.

“The Apprentice” is a co-production between Daniel Beckerman of Scythia Films, Jacob Jerek of Profile Pictures and Ruth Treacy of Taylored Films. Executive Producers are Grant Johnson, Gabriel Sherman and Amy Baer.

Stan has become a reliable character actor over the last decade, earning buzz and acclaim for the likes of “I, Tonya,” “The Devil All the Time” and “Dumb Money.” Abbasi made his mark with the 2022 Cannes breakout “Holy Spider” and has since directed two episodes of the first season of HBO “The Last of Us.”

Deadline first reported this news.