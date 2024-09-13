Sebastian Stan Makes for a Golden Donald Trump in ‘The Apprentice’ Character Posters

Sebastian Stan, about to star as former president Donald Trump, shines in gold in new “The Apprentice” character posters.

On Friday, “The Apprentice” distributors Briarcliff Entertainment and Rich Spirit dropped three new images. Along with Stan’s, the other two include shots of Jeremy Strong as the infamous lawyer and prosecutor Roy Cohn, as well as Maria Bakalova as Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump.

The posters show each of the stars as their characters in front of a black background with the film’s title placed over their eyes. Check out the images below:

Sebastian Stan as Donald (“The Apprentice”/Briarcliff Entertainment and Rich Spirit)

Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump (“The Apprentice”/Briarcliff Entertainment and Rich Spirit)

Ali Abbasi directed the film, and it was written by Gabriel Sherman.

As “The Apprentice” heads quickly to theaters ahead of the election, its journey to getting there has seen some bumps. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and was received with positive reviews, but then struggled to find a distributor due to its polarizing subject matter. However, it finally found a home with Tom Ortenberg’s Briarcliff Entertainment for domestic distribution.

During a chat with editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman at TheWrap’s 2024 TIFF Studio sponsored by Moët & Chandon and Boss Design, Abbasi shared that he “never thought getting distribution for a movie” like this one would be that “tough,” while also noting that the film isn’t just a Trump case study.

“It’s a story of how young Donald Trump was formed with the help of his mentor, Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), and how he sort of started to become the person we now know,” Abbasi said. “But it’s also a story of a system, the depiction of the American system, the legal system, the inherent corruption in a system that allowed people like Roy Cohn to navigate freely and sort of pull the levers of power as they see fit.”

Check out the full interview here.

“The Apprentice,” set to land in theaters on Oct. 11, tells the story of a young Trump who is “eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York.” But when he meets Roy Cohn, a “cutthroat attorney,” he takes Trump in as a protégé and helps “create the Donald Trump we know today,” according to the official description.