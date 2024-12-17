‘Secret Level’ Scores Season 2 Renewal at Prime Video

“Secret Level” has scored a Season 2 renewal at Prime Video after becoming the streamer’s largest animated series debut in its first week.

The anthology series, which premiered on Dec. 10 and is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio, features 15 original short stories set within the worlds of some of fans’ most beloved video games, including “Pac-Man,” “Mega-Man,” “Unreal Tournament,” “Dungeons & Dragons” and “Warhammer 40,000.”

Season 1 features a star-studded cast from the worlds of Hollywood and gaming, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Gabriel Luna, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow, Ricky Whittle, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey and Michael Beach.

While details of Season 2 are being kept under wraps, creator and executive producer Tim Miller told TheWrap that conversations about the IP that could be tapped for another season have been ongoing.

“We’re always looking at what could be out there and we’re fortunately in the game industry, so we get to see what’s coming, we get to talk to people that are making games,” Miller told TheWrap.

Prior to the renewal, supervising director and executive producer Dave Wilson said that he would love to create a “fan-sourced” episode if the show was fortunate enough to get additional seasons.

“I want a poll of what folks want to see, and then I want to go make that episode,” Wilson said. “It would feel wrong to just to be picking ourselves.” At the same time, he’d love to tackle “all the seminal titles” he played growing up, as well as some newer Triple A releases.

“I remember being in school playing Wolfenstein. I remember what Richard Garrett’s Ultimate series was to me when I was a little kid in South Africa,” he continued. “But there’s also all the Triple A titles that are currently out there. Like, I was a huge Titan Fall fan. The love of those games spans decades, so it’s very difficult to pick.”

“That’s the beauty of this. There’s so many out there. It’s true and there’s more coming every day,” Miller added. “So we will never run out of material if people watch the show and they let us make more.”

All episodes of “Secret Level” Season 1 are available to stream on Prime Video.