Sen. Mark Kelly Dismisses Hegseth’s Sedition Threats: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Silenced’ | Video

Sen. Mark Kelly dismissed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s suggestion that the military would review his participation in a video by six Democratic lawmakers urging members of the military to “refuse illegal orders.”

Hegseth said in an X post on Monday that while five of the six lawmakers no longer fall under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the law that governs members of the military, Kelly’s status as a retired Navy Commander subjects him to potential discipline (though Kelly actually retired as a Captain).

“The video made by the ‘Seditious Six’ was despicable, reckless and false,” the Secretary of War wrote, adding that Kelly’s participation lent “the appearance of authority to his words.”

“Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately,” Hegseth continued.

Kelly responded on “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Monday, saying he wasn’t bothered by Hegseth’s attacks.

“I’m not going to be silenced here,” Kelly said. “Is it stressful? I’ve been stressed by things more important than Donald Trump trying to intimidate me into shutting my mouth and not doing my job. He didn’t like what I said. I’m going to show up for work every day, support the Constitution, do my job, hold this administration accountable.”

Kelly: I've had a missile blow up next to my airplane. I've been nearly shot down multiple times. I've flown a rocket ship into space four times, built by the lowest bidder. But I'm not going to be silenced here. Is it stressful? I've been stressed by things more important than… pic.twitter.com/Z6zNUApcbZ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 25, 2025

He also said on X that Hegseth’s post was “the first I heard of this,” displaying his military badges as a sign of his service. “If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work,” he wrote. “I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.”

Hegseth on Tuesday responded in kind, hinting that Kelly could be called back to service.

“So ‘Captain Kelly,’ not only did your sedition video intentionally undercut good order & discipline… but you can’t even display your uniform correctly,” he wrote. “Your medals are out of order & rows reversed. When/if you are recalled to active duty, it’ll start with a uniform inspection.”

Kelly’s office did not respond to an immediate request for comment on Hegseth’s Tuesday remarks.