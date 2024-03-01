“Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them” has become Oxygen’s most-watched series in over nine years, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As audiences tuned in to watch Yolanda Saldivar discuss her infamous murder of rising pop star Selena Quintanilla Perez, the two-part docuseries brought in 1.5 million viewers on Feb. 17-18 across all platforms within a week of viewing. “Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them” also rose to become the network’s highest rated series in seven years among adults 18-49.

The Oxygen docuseries marks the first time in more than two decades that Saldivar, who was convicted for Selena’s murder, has participated in an extensive on-camera interview in English.

The ratings highs set by “Selena and Yolanda” come as the network sees success for its recent releases of “Cold Justice” and “Snapped” over the weekend of Feb. 24-25. That boosted the two weekends of viewing — Feb. 17-18 and Feb. 24-25 — to become Oxygen’s most-watched and highest-rated weekend evenings in more than two years, according to live-plus-same-day figures.

“Cold Justice” debuted its seventh season on Saturday, Feb. 24, bringing in 539,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The Season 7 launch also scored nearly 100,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo — up 30% from the demo viewership brought in by the Season 6 premiere.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, “Snapped” similarly posted season ratings highs with 504,000 total viewers — up 49% from the previous four week average — and brought in 101,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo — up 68% from the average for the past four weeks. The installment also marked the most-watched new episode among total viewers in four-and-a-half years.

Following “Snapped,” the series premiere of “Sin City Murders” scored 419,000 total viewers and 86,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo. That marked a 25% and 56% improvement over Oxygen’s average viewership for 2023 series premieres.

Oxygen will soon launch “Kill or Be Killed,” which premieres March 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and “Snapped: Killer Couples,” which debuts March 3 at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

Produced by Jupiter Entertainment and Brentwood Communications International, “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them” is executive produced by Patrick Reardon, Eric Wetherington and Erich Sturm for Jupiter Entertainment, while Bud Brutsman executive produces for Brentwood Communications International. Billie Mintz also serves as an executive producer and director.

“Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them” is available to stream on Peacock.