Selena Gomez Taught Steve Martin ‘WAP’ Lyrics While Filming ‘Only Murders in the Building’

We have some certified freak(y) news for you: Selena Gomez imparted her millennial pop-culture wisdom on co-star Steve Martin by teaching him the lyrics to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” while filming their upcoming Hulu limited series “Only Murders in the Building.”

Martin Short, who is the third lead on the show, is the one who revealed Gomez’s “macaroni in a pot” lesson, saying in an interview with Elle magazine: “Steve said, ‘Marty, I just heard new lyrics to ‘Top Hat and Tails.'”

But explaining what “WAP” means (which is something we can’t write out, but that you can find here) isn’t the only educational info Gomez offered Steve Martin on set. “There was a line in the script that said, ‘She’s an OG.’ And Steve walked up and said, ‘Can somebody tell me what OG means?’” Gomez told Elle. “I started dying laughing.”

“Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez), who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Steve Martin, who co-created “Only Murders in the Building” with John Hoffman, told Elle he and Short “ended up feeling very close to Selena” while shooting the show.

Don’t worry, Steve Martin and Martin Short weren’t the only ones to benefit from the experience, as Gomez says: “I got to be in a space with so much wisdom. They became my uncles.”

“Only Murders in the Building” is executive produced by Steve Martin, Martin Short, John Hoffman, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbit, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The series premieres Aug. 31 on Hulu, with new episodes rolling out weekly after the initial launch.