The Oppenheim Group is expanding to Orange County, and it looks like the drama has followed.

A new trailer for Netflix’s “Selling the OC” introduces some of the big personalities who will be joining the brokerage’s new Southern California location and teases that, just like “Selling Sunset,” they’re destined to clash.

“The Oppenheim Group comes with its own brand of office politics,” one of the agents declares. But while there’s definitely a few tense moments in the office, there appears to be some wholesome ones, as well.

The trailer ends with many of the agents huddling together to watch the sunset over the ocean as Oppenheimer Group newcomer Tyler Stanaland asks: “How many other real estate offices have cuddle puddles on the beach?”

You can watch the full trailer in the video above.

“Selling the OC” debuts on Aug. 24. The series will follow Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s expansion into Orange County and will consist of eight 30-minute episodes.

So far, it doesn’t seem like any of the original “Selling Sunset” cast members will make an appearance, besides the brokers.

New cast members for “Selling the OC” are Newport Beach agents Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.