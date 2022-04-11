‘Senior Year’ Trailer: Rebel Wilson Returns to High School After 20-Year Coma (Video)

Rebel Wilson is going back to high school. Or at least, she’s going back to her senior year in Netflix’s upcoming comedy.

Apparently, Wilson’s character — or at least, her teenage self — had a pretty great life. She was cheer captain, was dating the hottest guy in school and was on track to become prom queen. But, after a bad accident during a cheer routine, she ends up in a coma for 20 years.

When she wakes up, she must cope with everything being different — well, except for her room. Apparently her parents couldn’t bear to change anything while she was comatose, meaning her bedroom walls are still covered in relics from 2002. (Yes, even an *NSYNC “No Strings Attached” poster).

You can watch the full trailer for “Senior Year” in the video here and above.

“Senior Year” is directed by Alex Hardcastle and produced by Todd Garner, Rebel Wilson, Timothy M. Bourne and Chris Bender.

In addition to Wilson, the cast boats a slew of comedy favorites including “The Afterparty” stars Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell, Angourie Rice, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Brandon Scott Jones and Alicia Silverstone

“Senior Year” hits Netflix on May 13.