‘September 5’ Moves to December Limited Release

Paramount is making an awards play with its upcoming journalism drama “September 5,” moving its limited released to December 13 before releasing it nationwide on January 17, 2025.

The film was previously dated for a limited release on Thanksgiving weekend with a wide release in December, but is now being pushed back to a wide January slot that Paramount previously held for the Robbie Williams music biopic “Better Man.” That film will now be released wide on January 10 after a Christmas Day limited release.

“September 5” recounts the terrorist attacks at the 1972 Munich Olympics, in which Palestinian militants took Israeli athletes hostage, through the perspective of the ABC Sports crew that was there to cover the event. Peter Sarsgaard stars as ABC Sports chief Roone Arledge, who found himself unexpectedly in the position of overseeing the first ever live televised coverage of a terrorist attack.

John Magaro, Ben Chaplin and Leonie Benesch also star in the film, which was directed by Tim Fehlbaum from a script he co-wrote with Moritz Binder.

“September 5” will release in select cities on the same weekend as Warner Bros.’ “Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim” and Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter” hit theaters nationwide. It will expand wide alongside the releases of Universal/Blumhouse’s “Wolf Man” and Sony/StudioCanal’s “Paddington in Peru.”