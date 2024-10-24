‘September 5’ Trailer: Thriller Follows the News Team That Covered the ’72 Olympics Hostage Event

Told entirely from the POV of an American Sports broadcasting team in Munich, the Paramount release chronicles tough decisions made by journalists

"September 5" (Paramount Pictures)
“September 5” has awards prognosticators buzzing, and the first trailer released on Thursday offers a look at this pulse-pounding thriller that draws a direct corollary between a historic event and modern media.

The film takes place during the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics and is told entirely from the point of view of the American Sports broadcasting team on the ground that was forced to jump into action when Israeli athletes were taken hostage. The story chronicles the tough decisions made in the newsroom, like whether their live coverage of the situation may be aiding the terrorists and what to do if someone gets shot live on camera.

John Magaro stars as a young and ambitious producer at the center of the situation, while Peter Sarsgaard plays legendary TV executive Roone Arledge. The cast also includes Leonie Benesch as a German interpreter and Ben Chaplin as Marvin Bader.

Tim Fehlbaum directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Moritz Binder and Alex David. Producers are Philipp Trauer, Thomas Wöbke, Tim Fehlbaum, Sean Penn, John Ira Palmer, and John Wildermuth. Executive producers are Martin Moszkowicz and Christoph Müller.

Paramount Pictures will release “September 5” in select theaters on Nov. 29 and nationwide on Dec. 13.

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

