SeriesFest to Kick Off 11th Festival With Amy Schumer Stand-Up Special

SeriesFest will kick off its 11th festival with a stand-up special from Amy Schumer.

Schumer, who stars in and wrote Netflix’s “Kinda Pregnant,” will perform at Denver’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, April 29, serving to kick off the opening night of the six-day festival.

This year’s festival runs from April 29 to May 4, with additional performers to be announced at a later date.

News of the one-night-only special comes as Schumer gears up to debut “Kinda Pregnant” on Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 5. In “Kinda Pregnant,” which was written by Schumer and Julie Paiva, Schumer stars as Lainy, a woman who gets so jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy that she starts to wear a fake baby bump of her own, and accidentally meets the man of her dreams, per the official logline. Will Forte and Jillian Bell star alongside Schumer.

“We are thrilled to have the multi-talented Amy Schumer kick off our 11th year with a very special performance for SeriesFest,” SeriesFest CEO and co-founder Randi Kleiner said in a statement. “Amy is an innovator and her range of talent is exemplified by her award-winning experience as a film and television series writer, director, producer and star. We can’t wait to see what she brings to SeriesFest.”

Schumer’s stand-up special is among the TV-centric programming that will be included in the festival, alongside programs including scripted, unscripted and late night pilot competitions, exclusive screenings, series premieres, panels, workshops and galas, including the SeriesFest Soiree.

SeriesFest festival badges are now available online, and tickets for Schumer’s Red Rocks special can be purchased separately through AXS.com, with pre-sale starting Feb. 6 and general sale starting Feb. 7.

Sponsors for SeriesFest Season 11 include Canva, Once Upon A Time Productions, Liberty Global, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Denver Film, Caz Matthews, Xfinity, United Airlines and the SCFD.